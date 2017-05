Devastated celebrities took to social media to express their support to the families of the 19 young people killed and more than 50 injured during the explosion at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, UK on May 22. Taylor Swift, Pink, Lorde, Harry Styles, Kylie Minogue, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and John Legend are just some of the dozens of celebrities who have taken to Twitter to express their horror and grief at the tragic incident, which is currently being treated as a terror attack.