Champions League draw for PAOK and Olympiacos

Author: Thema Newsroom

The Greek champions had a favourable draw, provided they knock out Ajax

Greek champions PAOK Thessaloniki will play against the winner of the ties between Apoel Nicosia or Qarabag FK in the UEFA Champions League next qualifying round if they manage to knock out last season’s semi-finalists Ajax.
Olympiacos Piraeus will play face either Port or FC Krasnodar if they go past Istanbul Basaksehir.

