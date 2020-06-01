Champions League final to be moved from Turkey due to COVID-19

The Champions League final, club football’s biggest event, will be moved from Turkey this year and held by a different host due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a source cited by the New York Times.

Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium was set to host the final on May 30, but the competition was suspended part way through its round of 16 teams in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The New York Times said that UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, is now considering a number of alternative venues as it plans to complete the competition in August. A decision will be made after a meeting of UEFA’s executive committee on June 17, a source speaking under condition of anonymity told the New York Times.

UEFA will hold further talks with Turkish officials next week, to finalize an agreement to move the event. Istanbul could be picked to host the final at a later date.

