Changes in internet, credit, debit & pre-paid card transaction

These changes will be implemented in Greece as well as across Europe

From the 14th of September all contactless transactions, up to the amount of 25 euros, without entering the PIN code in the POS, with debit, credit or prepaid cards will be made up to a limit of 150 euros, cumulatively. Each time a transaction is made using the PIN code, the 150 euro limit will be reset to zero. Therefore, continues unlimited purchases will not be possible without the use of the PIN code.

Changes to online transactions

At the same time, there will be significant changes to online shopping as well. Specifically, these changes will be related to strong holder identification procedures. Strong customer identification during the purchase will be achieved through: winbank web/mobile banking codes and SMS extra PIN or push notification.

