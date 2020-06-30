Charles Dickens museum defaced with graffiti calling the author…”racist”

The Charles Dickens museum in Kent has become the latest target of this year’s “anti-racism” movement after a former local councillor daubed the building with graffiti calling the author a “racist”.

Ian Driver targeted the museum in Broadstairs, Kent, late on Saturday night, scrawling the words ‘Dickens Racist, Dickens Racist’ on the Victorian cottage that now welcomes hundreds of visitors a year to celebrate the author’s life and works.

Mr Driver also defaced a nearby street sign, spraying black paint over the lettering of ‘Dickens Road’.

Remarkably, the former Green Party councillor publicly admitted he was behind the vandalism this afternoon on his personal blog, where he published photos of himself carrying out the act.

Describing Dickens as “an extreme racist”, Mr Driver said he does not mind being arrested for the incident because he believes he has a defence under equality legislation.

The father of two is currently under investigation for a separate criminal damage incident involving a plaque for the controversial blackface minstrel Uncle Mack – also located in Broadstairs – which he thinks should be “broken up and tossed into the sea”.

“I told the police I was going to do more direct action so they were fully aware,” Mr Driver told the Telegraph. “I am expecting a knock at the door tonight or tomorrow. I am not hiding from them, I know they have a job to do.

“I will help them in any way I can. I believe I have the right to do [the graffiti] and I will argue that in court.”

Mr Driver, who is aged in his 50s, claims he has a defence under the 1971 Criminal Damage Act which permits such behaviour if “the force used” or “the damage caused was reasonable”.

“I tried to use the political system and it didn’t work,” Mr Driver said. “I also believe the local authority has failed to carry out their public sector equality duty which they are bound to under the 2010 Equality Act and I think I can put forward a very strong defence for what I did”.

See Also:

From pandering to Putin to abusing allies & ignoring his own advisers, Trump’s phone calls alarm US officials

Mr Driver said he was “propelled” into defacing the Dickens building – which was the author’s inspiration for the home of Betsey Trotwood in his novel David Copperfield – after he claims that the local town council voted to keep the plaque to Uncle Mack.