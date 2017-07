The trend of flaunting your butt online shows off some beautiful Greek landscapes

Showing your butt in the most beautiful places in the world, a new amazing trend appeared recently on Instagram! It’s the account Cheeky Exploits which launched the trend, publishing the photos of the participants from around the world, showing their ass in beautiful landscapes. A nice collection of butts to start the week! The Instagram account has included some beautiful places….and butts, of course from Greece.

From Greece

From around the world