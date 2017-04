Premiere League leaders Chelsea beat 2nd placed London rivals Tottenham 4-2 at Stadford Bridge to advance to the FA Cup final. Nemanja Matic scored a stunner in the 80th minute to seal the match. Willian picked a brace (5’, 43 pen), with Hazaef scoring the other Chelsea goal (75’). The Spurs managed to equalise twice with Kane (18’) and Alli (52’).

Matic scores pic.twitter.com/stW2keu68m — WiLD i zoo zoo (@WiLD_izoozoo) April 22, 2017