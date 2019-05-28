Chief of Greek police attends SYRIZA rally in violation of law

High ranking officers in the Greek police force have expressed their concerns over the presence of the Chief of Police, Aristeidis Andrikopoulos at a SYRIZA party rally during the election campaign.

The head of the Greek police force was spotted attending SYRIZA’s final open rally at Syntagma on Friday in downtown Athens with the party’s secretary Panos Skourletis and the Minister of State and close aide of PM Tsipras Alekos Flambouraris.



The news is troubling, as it has raised concerns among officers in the police force, as they claim it is not the first time the Chief of police has attended SYRIZA functions or party events.

His presence at SYRIZA’s party events constitutes a violation of the law, as clause 120/2008 stipulates that any open public expression in favour or against political parties or persons is penalised with a dismissal or cessation.