Citizens to face foreclosures for debts over 500 euros to state

The online foreclosure auctions article in the controversial omnibus bill being debated in Greek parliament was expanded by the inclusion of an amendment that covers debt to the state. According to provisions in a report by the General Accounting Office, article 61 of the omnibus bill is amended regarding the classification of the State in case of compulsory foreclosures and seizures of movable or immovable assets against their debtor in accordance with the defined articles of the Code of Civil Procedure or the Bankruptcy Code.