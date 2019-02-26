Clashes & injuries in Ptolemaida: The crowd were calling Minister Gerovassilis “traitor” (videos-photos)

The people were protesting against the Prespes Agreement

Olga Gerovasilis was the last member of SYRIZA on Wednesday to face the wrath of the people for the Prespa Agreement, especially in northern Greece.

The Minister of Citizen Protection was in Ptolemaida for the inauguration of the graduates of the Fire Brigade while citizens gathered outside to express their disagreement to the Agreement.

The people were calling the minister “traitor” and “Tsipra traitor”. At some point, the police force intervened and clashed with the people.

One citizen was injured in the head and was transferred to the hospital. One police officer was injured as well.