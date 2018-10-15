CNT: Aegean Airlines 5th best company in the world (top 20 list)

The Greek airline is in the top 20 for the second time in a row

For a second time in a row, Aegean Airlines was included in the top 20 list of best airlines globally.

Specifically, Aegean was ranked 5th out of the top 20 airlines in the world (excluding the US) that was published by prestigious Condé Nast Traveler.

More than 429,000 voters took part in the 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards. Condé Nast Traveler’s accompanying comment stated that “Despite the fact that it is not yet transatlantic, its synergy with Star Alliance offers it a wider global scope.

Aegean is well known for its staff’s professionalism and friendliness while planning to expand in new markets in the coming years. ”

The 20 best airlines in the world (except USA)

• 20. Icelandair

• 19. British Airways

• 18. Aer Lingus

• 17. Air France

• 16. SAS Scandinavian Airlines

• 15. KLM

• 14. Qantas

• 13. Swiss

• 12. EVA Air

• 11. Turkish Airlines

• 10. Lufthansa

• 9. Cathay Pacific

• 8. Virgin Atlantic

• 7. Korean Air

• 6. Etihad Airways

• 5. Aegean Airlines

• 4. Air New Zealand

• 3. Qatar Airways

• 2. Emirates

• 1. Singapore Airlines