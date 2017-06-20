CNT: Best locations for beaches in Greece for 2017 (photos)

Conde Nast Traveler, the largest travel magazine in the world, presented the best beaches in Greece for 2017.The article focuses on the best beach holidays in Europe for 2017, by country. According to the editors of the magazine, Greece’s beaches that stand out are in Crete, Falassarna, Vai and Elafonissi.

The beaches of Myrtiotissa in Corfu is also presented as visitworthy by the author of the piece, as it offers the relaxed Greek lifestyle from a bygone era. Another beach in the Ionian Sea is that of Myrtos in Kefalonia, while reference is made to the shallow waters and sand dunes of the beaches of Naxos. The sandy beaches and the warm waters of the beaches of Rhodes and the famous Shipwreck of Zakynthos, one of the most incredible vistas in the world, are also worth a visit, according to the magazine.

Greece has a number of quiet and unexplored beaches to offer the traveler all over, the atricle says, recommending the beacfh of Chalkidiki.

