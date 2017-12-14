Commemorations for the Massacre (Holocaust) of Kalavryta in 1943

Government officials, party leaders, mayors, local residents and relatives of the deceased participated in the events to commemorate the Massacre (Holocaust) of Kalavryta, where over 1,200 male residents of the town and surrounding villages were gunned down by German troops on 13 December, 1943.

German Ambassador to Greece, Jens Ploetner, visited the local museum of Kalavryta which narrates the massacre where he was shown around by town mayor Giorgos Lazouras, before attending the service and the wreath-laying ceremony on Kapi Hill.

Source: thegreekobserver.com