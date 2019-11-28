Commissioners assemble: Class of 2019-2024

Von der Leyen’s Commission will have three executive vice-presidents in Frans Timmermans, Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrokvskis

Only 23 out of 26 candidates were confirmed by the Parliament after two weeks of regular committee hearings. A second-round saw the remaining three given the green light.

The Council issued a communication approving the 27-member-strong list on 25 November. After the EP’s favourable vote, the Council will now have to reapprove the final list. A qualified majority is sufficient for the Commission to then take power.

Von der Leyen’s Commission will have three executive vice-presidents in Frans Timmermans, Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrokvskis. They will also serve as regular Commissioners, not just coordinators.

There will also be five regular vice-presidents: Josep Borrell, Věra Jourová, Margaritis Schinas, Maroš Šefčovič and Dubravka Šuica.

