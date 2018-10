The committee must present its proposals by January 2019

A special committee reviewing the right of Greeks abroad to vote in national elections will meet at the Ministry of Interior on Tuesday.

Interior Minister Alexis Charitsis will attend the meeting, a ministry statement said.

The committee must present its proposals by January 2019, to be followed by a review by political parties.

Members include representatives of the Interior and Foreign Ministries, professors of constitutional law and election specialists.

Source: thegreekobserver