Common actions for Greece & Cyprus towards the Geneva Meeting

The Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the President of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiadis met today in Athens in order to compare notes regarding the ongoing negotiations between the Republic of Cyprus and the Turkish-Cypriot community on the Cyprus dispute.

The two leaders decided that they would undertake some actions on an European and an international level.

In the meeting the excellent relations of the two countries were confirmed.

According to the Cypriot spokesman Mr. Christodoulidis, specific decisions were taken which will be promoted with common actions.

According to Mr. Christodoulidis, “the common objective of these initiatives is the termination of the Turkish occupation of the island and the reunification of the island into one modern European country with no foreign guarantees and occupation armies”.

As to the nature of these initiatives, Mr. Christodoulidis confirmed that on an European level they will include contacts with the people in charge of the all institutions in the EU. He also noted the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs’ Nikos Kotzias visit to New York and the contacts of the Cypriot Minister Mr. Kasoulidis in the EU.

Regarding the possibility of a direct meeting between Mr. Tsipras and the Turkish President Erdogan, he stated that there is no such meeting scheduled at the moment.