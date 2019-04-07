Concerns of a new refugee influx into Greece

Greek authorities fear a new explosion of refugee influx, as Turkish state news agency reported about 950 refugees and immigrants attempted to pass through Adrianople, from Turkey to Greece.

According to the report, the organised movement of the group and its mobilisation was achieved through social media, similar to the recent movement of a group in Diavata in Macedonia, northern Greece when hundreds of refugees and illegal migrants moved towards the borders of Greece in the north with the hope of crossing over into the next country.

“Immigrants arrived in Adrianople on Thursday night when they were informed via social media that Turkey would allow them to cross the border,” a report in Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah said.