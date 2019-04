Condor airlines adds new flights to Greece from Germany for the 2019 summer season

Condor airlines have introduced new flights to Greece from Hannover for the 2019 summer season.

The new connections are the following …

Hannover – Kavala | From May 30 to October 3, 2019, once a week, A320

Hannover – Preveza | From 21 May to 8 October 2019, once a week, A320

Hannover – Samos | From 7 May 2019, once a week, A320

All flights will be made by Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics.