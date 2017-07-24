Conor McGregor fans reportedly attack Mayweather girlfriend

Conor McGregor fans are accused of abusing Floyd Mayweather’s girlfriend.

Abi Clarke, 25, has suffered vile abuse in the street and had a brick hurled through a window at her home.

Her tormentors are ‘fans’ of Conor McGregor, who faces Mayweather in a €500million Las Vegas showdown next month. They are in no way affiliated with McGregor themselves but it sounds like they are taking this rivalry too seriously.

It emerged last week that multimillionaire boxer Floyd, 40, and the former TOWIE beauty have secretly been dating for months.

But she says she became a target within hours of the news breaking.

Three thugs confronted her on the street and subjected her to a shocking torrent of abuse, ranting: “You plastic slag… You’re loose. Mayweather’s gonna die.”

Things got even worse in the early hours of Thursday when her Essex home was targeted.

A group of hooligans threw a brick through a window of the property at around 3 am.

It had a note attached that read: “F*** The Mayweathers”, a phrase often chanted by McGregor fans.

A source close to the TV star said: “It has been a real-life nightmare for Abi. The stuff she has had to deal with has been tough to take.

“She is genuinely worried about her safety. There are concerns that the worst could happen if things get out of control.”

Neighbours feared Abi had been hurt in the attack and rushed to help her. It was only then that the men fled the scene, leaving her in tears. A friend said: “It was horrific. Abi was understandably shaken by what happened.

“When neighbours went round to offer support she was having a panic attack.

“It had all come out of nowhere and she didn’t know what to make of it. She was sobbing and shaking.”

Abi has since been the victim of more sick taunts in the street. Our source added: “People have been shouting at her. She’s also had nasty messages on Instagram.”

Despite being badly shaken, Abi did not call the police. The insider explained: “She doesn’t see the point. She’s been to them before when being harassed and the explanation always was that she’s in the public eye, so there’s nothing they can do about it.”

source: buzz.ie