Corfu named top European Film Location for 2018

The spectacularly-beautiful island was nominated by the Hellenic Film Commission for the shooting of the popular ITV and PBS TV series “The Durrells“

The Greek island of Corfu has been named the top European film location amongst a field of twelve by the European Film Commissions Network (EUFCN).

Nikos Pappas, the Greek Minister for Digital Policy, Communications and Media, was jubilant in announcing the win on Tuesday. He said that “Corfu has been selected as the top European location for shooting films! Our country has made a dynamic entry into audiovisual productions with its peerless scenery”.

Pappas stated that he hoped the show’s win will build a “new framework, providing incentives to attract productions. We are just beginning.”

“The Durrells” series has received four years’ worth of funding incentives from EKOME, Greece’s National Centre for Audiovisual Media and Communication.

This was the second year that the EUFCN held its “Film Location Awards”, in which the winners are selected through an online vote. This year’s vote ended on November 30.

Corfu was selected among twelve rivals that included picturesque areas such as Innsbruck Old Town in Austria, Teide National Park in Spain and Lake Carezza in Italy.

Source: Tasos Kokkinidis/greekreporter