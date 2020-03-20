Coronavirus briefing – 3 deaths in one day

Health Ministry spokesperson on coronavirus, Sotiris Tsiodras called on Greeks to avoid coming into close contact during his daily briefing on Friday, saying that such actions were undermining the efforts made by the authorities to contain the spread. Mr. Tsiodras said three people had died in the past day, while 20 were in ICU across the country. There were 31 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 495. He added that the origins of 84 cases were not detected. All deaths were males and suffered from serious underlying health problems.

also read

John Obi Mikel blasts Turkish football authorities: They care more about winning than human lives

Pornhub offers free premium to citizens of coronavirus-hit countries