Coronavirus cases reach 228 in Greece – 38 in one day

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece has reached 228, as 38 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours. According to the spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Sotiris Tsiodras five patients are in ICU, while 22 of the total number are dubbed of unknown origin “orphan”.

According to yesterday’s briefing by Mr Tsiodras, the “orphaned” cases were 11, 9 of which where in Athens. Most of the new 11 “orphan” cases are also believed to be in Athens. As Mr. Tsiodras said, the increase in “orphan” cases is what concerns authorities the most, since any “orphan” can be a separate source of the spread of the virus.

Mr. Tsiodras noted that tracking the contacts of these cases is extremely difficult.

also read

Eurovision 2020: EBU issues statement amid coronavirus epidemic

Greece suspends flights to and from Italy