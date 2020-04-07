Coronavirus curfew violations 1,610 on Monday, Greek police report

Greek police confirmed a total of 1,610 violations of the coronavirus traffic ban measure which resulted in 5 arrests on Monday, April 6, throughout the country.

As the police reports stated, 1,610 unnecessary movements were recorded in the following areas: 552 in Attica, 221 in Thessaloniki, 134 in Central Macedonia, 126 in Western Greece, 118 in the Ionian Islands, 115 in Crete, 73 in the Peloponnese, 66 in Thessaly, 54 in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, 44 in the South Aegean, 43 in Central Greece, 42 in Epirus, 16 in Western Macedonia and 6 in the North Aegean.

Since the beginning of the measure, on Monday, March 23, until today, 22,918 violations have been confirmed across the country and an equal number of fines of 150 euros have been handed out.

