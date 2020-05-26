Coronavirus Greece: 10 new cases, one new fatality since Monday

101 patients have been discharged from intensive care units since the pandemic’s outbreak

Greece announced 10 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 1 new death in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras announced on Tuesday evening.

He explained that 8 of the 10 new cases are traced to a known source.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Greece, the number of cases has reached 2,892. Of the total cases, 628 concern individuals infected during travel abroad and 1,644 people who were infected in Greece.

In hospitals, 18 people are in intensive care. Their median age is 69 years and 4 of them are women. An overwhelming majority (83.3 pct) have an underlying health issue or are aged 70 or above.

See Also:

Piraeus becomes top container port in entire Mediterranean

Another 101 have been discharged from intensive care units since the pandemic’s outbreak.

In addition, Greece registered another death due to the virus since Monday, bringing the total number of Covid-19 casualties to 173. Their median age was 76 years and 94.8 pct had an underlying health issue and/or were 70+ years old.

Overall, 160,991 tests have been carried out in the country.

Source: amna