Coronavirus Greece: 1,707 new cases, 681 intubated, 69 fatalities

From the beginning of March until today the number of deaths reached 1,027!

Greece announced that the new laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours in the country are 1,707, of which 21 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 238,830 (daily change +0.7%), of which 51.5% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 79 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 3,075 are related to an already known case.

During the last 24 hours, 14,074 tests were performed, of which 6,915 were molecular tests and the remaining 7,159 were rapid tests.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 69, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 7,531 deaths have been recorded and 95.8% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. It is worth noting that from the beginning of March until today the number of deaths reached 1,027…

See Also:

The Global State Of Food Security (infographic)

When transgender fighter Fallon Fox broke her opponent’s skull in MMA fight

The number of patients treated by intubation is 681 (66.4% men). Their median age is 68 years, 80.9% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

1,592 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 394 (daily change -23.05%).