Coronavirus Greece: 1,913 new cases, 357 intubated, 28 fatalities

The Greek authorities announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,913, of which 5 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 184,686 (daily change + 1.0%), of which 51.8% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 55 are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,578 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 28, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,371 deaths have been recorded, 95.7% of which had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 357 (69.7% men). Their median age is 69 years and 86.8% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,299 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The new admissions of Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 304 (daily change + 1.67%).