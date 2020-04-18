Coronavirus Greece: 2.235 cases in total, 11 new cases & 2 fatalities in the last 24 hours

The Greek Ministry of Health announced 11 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours and 2 new deaths.

The total number of the coronavirus infections in Greece stands at 2.235, 56% of whom are men.

Deaths total 110 since the start of the outbreak, 29 of whom were women.

The greatest majority had underlying health issues while their average age was over 74 years.

The number of intubated patients is 67.

Source: amna