The coronavirus death toll in Greece has reached 168, after 2 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, as the representative of the Ministry of Health for Covid-19 Sotiris Tsiodras informed the press on Thursday.

There have been 98 patients discharged from ICUs, while the total of confirmed cases in the country stands at 2,853, with only three new cases reported in the past day, while 21 patients are being treated intubated.