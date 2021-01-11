Coronavirus Greece: 444 new cases, 39 deaths

A total of 962 patients have been discharged from the ICU

The Greek authorities announced today 444 new cases of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19), of which 12 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 145,179, of which 52.2% are men. During the tracking, it was found that 5,630 (3.9%) were related to travel from abroad and 43957 (30.3%) are related to an already known case.

350 patients were being treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years; 242 (69.1%) of the intubated are men, while 85.1% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 962 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 39 new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 5,302 in the country, of which 3,130 (59.0%) were men.

Their median age is 79 years and 95.5% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

