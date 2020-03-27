Coronavirus Greece: 966 total, 74 new cases & 28 fatalities total

A total of 66 patients are treated at Intensive Care Units 65 of which are intubated

The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Thursday evening announced 74 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours and 2 new deaths.

This brings the country’s total to 966 confirmed infections and 28 deaths.

Of those who died, 23 were men and 5 were women, with an average age of 73 years. Most of these patients had underlying health issues, he added.

A total of 66 patients are treated at Intensive Care Units, of them 65 patients are intubated.

So far 52 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

So far a total of 13,477 Covid-19 diagnostic tests have been carried out in Greece, said Tsiodras.

Read Also:

PM Mitsotakis: “The battle for the protection of Greece’s borders continues with undiminished vigilance”