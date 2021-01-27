Coronavirus Greece: At 858 new cases, 274 intubated, 32 deaths

1090 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic

Greek authorities announced today 858 new cases of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19), of which 11 were identified after checks at the country’s gateways.

The total number of cases is 154083, of which 52.1% are men. During the tracking it was found that 5893 (3.8%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 47802 (62.8%) are related to an already known case.

274 people are hospitalized by intubation. Their median age is 69 years and 194 (70.8%) of the intubated are men, while 86.9% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

1090 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 32 new deaths from COVID-19, reaching 5,724 deaths in total in the country, of which 3367 (58.8%) are men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

