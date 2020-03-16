Coronavirus – Greece in total lockdown from Wednesday

Greece will be in total lockdown until next month, after the government decided to impose a series of strict measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Starting from Wednesday, following a decision by the prime minister, all retail stores will be compelled to close down.

As Deputy Government Spokesperson Mr. Peloni announced, supermarkets, supply food chain stores, caterers, pharmacies, gas stations, car repair shops and banks would be exempted from the general lockdown.

In addition, according to reliable information obtained by protothema.gr, businesses that will not be affected by the new measures include mini markets and convenience stores, stationery and detergent warehouses, while cafes and restaurants that offer take away services will continue to remain open.

It was specified that online trading will continue as normal. As a result, retailers will remain closed to the public, but will be able to work on receiving and shipping goods through orders they can receive.

At the same time, under a set of Legislative Content Act expected to be signed within the day, the security measures introduced for the supermarkets today will be extended to all others that remain open.

This means that customers have to adhere to the entry restriction based on 1 customer relationship per 10 sq.m. of the store. There should be a distance of 2 meters between consumers and employees, antiseptic fluids available, gloves used by employees and plastic money used.

