Coronavirus Greece: New big rise with 882 new cases – 290 in Attica & 15 fatalities

The intubated patients are 90 and their median age is 66 years

Double negative record for Greece on Thursday as 15 deaths were recorded in a 24 hour period, yet public gatherings such as rallies are still permitted to take place, as it happened again on Thursday with students that demonstrated at the center of Athens.



The Greek authorities announced today 882 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 99 are associated with known outbreaks.



The recorded fatalities are 15 while the total deaths the country are 549, 205 (37.3%) of which are women and the rest men. Their median age was 79 years and 96,2% had an underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.