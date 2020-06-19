Coronavirus Greece – Ten new cases reported on Friday

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced ten new cases of coronavirus today. Of these four were in Rodopi, two in Xanthi, and the other four were from abroad. The total number of cases now stands at 3,237, of which 55.0% are men.

707 (21.8%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1813 (56.0%) are related to an already known case.

There are 10 patients being treated intubated. Their average age is 73 years. 3 (30.0%) are women and the rest are men. 80.0% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old. 117 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There was one death recorded bringing total number of fatalities to 189. Of these, 59 (31.2%) are women and the rest men. The median age was 76 years and 95.8% had some underlying disease and / or age 70 and over.