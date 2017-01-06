Costliest natural catastrophes in 2016 (info graphic)

Terrorism was definitely at the centre of media attention in 2016 with an estimated 1,807 attacks and 15,937 casualties. However, the year that passed was also fraught with numerous natural disasters like earthquakes and powerful storms. 2016 was the costliest 12 months for natural catastrophe losses over the past 4 years. The costliest calamities occurred in Asia with the Japan earthquake in April with costs amounting to 31 billion US dollars, followed by the flooding in China. Here is an info graphic of the costliest disasters of 2016.

click to enlarge image