Court sentences serial rapist to 13 years in Austria

A court in Austria has sentenced a 30-year-old migrant from the small East African island of Comoros to a mere thirteen years in prison after he confessed to raping ten women outside a Klagenfurt techno club between 2015 and 2019.

On Thursday, the Klagenfurt Regional Court heard how the man from Comoros sexually assaulted a total of ten victims — all in the area of the Disco Bollwerk on Klagenfurt Südring, Austria’s largest newspaper Kronen Zeitung reports.

also read

Greek MoD announces extension of military services to 12 months

Greeks and Armenians gathering at Evros borders in protest of Erdogan’s hostile policy

Authorities were finally able to identify the serial rapist in early October after a trace of his DNA was found on one of the victims. Shortly after, police were able to track down and arrest the East African migrant. It wasn’t until Thursday’s court hearing, however, that the man finally confessed to the crimes in front of presiding Judge Gernot Kugi.

Prosecutor Daniela Zupanc, during her opening remarks to the court, said that she found the heinousness of the crimes committed by the defendant “difficult to put into words”.

“You can believe me, I’ve been a prosecutor for a long time, but even I find it difficult to put into words the deeds that the accused has committed. You think nothing can shake you anymore, but you will unfortunately repeatedly proven wrong,” Zupanc told the court.

source rmx.news