The death toll in Greece from the coronavirus has reached 89, as a 67-year-old woman died on Friday.

The unfortunate 67-year-old was hospitalised at the Asclepeion of Voula where she passed away.

On Thursday night two other patients, a 79-year-old and an 86-year-old woman had died. The 79-year-old was being treated in the intensive care unit of the AHEPA hospital in Thessaloniki and the 86-year-old woman was being treated at the “Attikon” hospital.