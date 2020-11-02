Covid-19 Greece – 1,152 cases on Monday

The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 1,152 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Monday, of which 96 are associated with known outbreaks and 33 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 42,080, of which 54.9% are men.

4,176 (9.9%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 13,821 (32.8%) are related to an already known case.

also read

13,000-year-old fossil footprints reveal mother and child trying to escape prehistoric predators

Armenian genocide memorial in France vandalised by pro-Turkish inscriptions (photo)

153 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 66 years with 35 (22.9%) being females and the rest men, while 90.8% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 294 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 7 deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 642 in the country. Of the fatalities, 248 (38.6%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.3% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.