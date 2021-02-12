Covid-19 Greece – 1,410 new cases on Friday, 21 deaths

A total of 1,204 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic

Greece announced today 1,410 new cases of the new coronavirus Friday, none of which were identified after checks at the country’s gateways.

The total number of cases stands at 170,244, 51.9% of which are men. During the tracking, it was found that 6,086 (3.6%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 54,695 (61.1%) are related to an already known case.

293 people are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 70 years; 213 (72.7%) are men while 86.3% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 1,204 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 21 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 6,077 in the country, of which 3,574 (58.8%) are men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.6% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

