Covid-19 Greece – 33 new cases, zero deaths reported

The National Public Health Organisation announced today, Wednesday, 33 new cases of the coronavirus in the country, 21 of which were identified after checks at the country’s entrance gates. The total number of cases is 3622, of which 54.7% are men.

892 (24.6%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1946 (53.7%) are related to an already known case.

Meanwhile, 9 patients are treated intubated. Their average age is 58 years. 3 (33.3%) are women and the rest are men. 88.9% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old. 121 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

No new deaths have been reported and 193 deaths have been reported across the country. 62 (32.1%) women and the rest men. The median age of our deceased fellow citizens was 76 years and 95.9% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 and older.

