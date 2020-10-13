Covid-19 Greece – 408 new cases reported on Tuesday

The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Tuesday 408 new Covid-19 cases, of which 58 are associated with known outbreaks and 45 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 23,060, of which 55.7% are men.

3,367 (14.6%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 9,364 (40.6%) are related to an already known case.

also read

Mike Tyson’s appearance in interview sparks concerns over his condition

Hellenic Air-force Chief co-pilots Rafale fighter jet (photos)

89 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 69 years with 25 (28.1%) being women and the rest men, while 93.3% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 242 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 6 deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 462 in the country. Of the fatalities, 177 (38.3%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.5% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.