Covid-19 Greece – 453 new cases reported on Thursday

The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Thursday 453 new Covid-19 cases, of which 63 are associated with known outbreaks and 27 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 23,947, of which 55.6% are men.

3,434 (14.3%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 9,698 (40.5%) are related to an already known case.

82 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 67 years with 24 (29.3%) being women and the rest men, while 93.9% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 252 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 13 deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 482 in the country. Of the fatalities, 181 (37.6%)) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.3% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

