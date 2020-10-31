Covid-19 Greece – Dramatic rise with 2,056 cases on Saturday

The was a dramatic rise in Covid-19 cases in Greece on Saturday, as the Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 2,056 confirmed cases, of which 62 are associated with known outbreaks and 22 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 39,251, of which 55.1% are men.

4,112 (10.5%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 13,278 (33.8%) are related to an already known case.

135 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 65 years with 38 (28.1%) being females and the rest men, while 93.3% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 291 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 6 deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 626 in the country. Of the fatalities, 238 (38.0%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.2% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.