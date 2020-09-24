Covid-19 Greece – Seven more deaths in the past hours

All had underlying conditions, except one reportedly

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 has reached seven in a matter of hours on Thursday, after three more people passed away.

Four more people died from coronavirus in Greece over the the last hours, bringing the death toll to 361.

At the Alexandroupolis hospital, a 67-year-old man “passed away” without reportedly suffering from any underlying diseases.

Another death was recorded at the hospital of Mytilene, as an 84-year-old man with underlying diseases lost the battle for life.

A 76-year-old man with underlying conditions died at the hospital of Kavala, while an 86-year-old woman also died at the Sotiria hospital.

