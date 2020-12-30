Covid-19 – Opening of schools in Greece is the top priority

Speaking to public broadcaster ERT, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said that the government’s first priority was to open schools of all levels.

“Consultation will continue in the coming days based on the epidemiological data and soon we will be able to say if the schools will open at 8 or if there will be some differentiation between levels”, said Mr. Petsas.

He stressed that the decision by Greek authorities would depend on the final suggestion of the experts on the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Regarding the opening of schools, he said that currently, the proposal to open schools on either Friday, January 8, or on Monday, the 11th of the month was still on the table.

Among the scenarios under consideration – given the government’s intention to allow students to return to their classes – was to refrain from opening all educational levels at the same time. This most likely means, adopting a gradual process by first opening kindergartens and primary schools, followed by high schools and lyceums.

