Cristiano Ronaldo: In Messinia again for vacation after the World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo along with his partner Georgina Rodriguez are in Messinia, Greece.

The football star arrived with a private plane at Kalamata airport and then he boarded a helicopter directly to the luxurious Costa Navarino resort.

According to protothema.gr, the security measures are draconian. None of the other guests at the hotel can approach the superstar.

A few days after Portugal failed to qualify in the next round of Russia World Cup 2018 and amid speculation that he is ready to move from Madrid to Torino for Juventus, the Portuguese star chose for the second consecutive year to visit Messinia as he did in June 2017.