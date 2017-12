Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d’Or for a fifth time. The Portuguese superstar was named ‘best men’s player’ at FIFA’s awards ceremony last month — and scooped the top gong in Paris today. Ronaldo won the Euro 2016 with Portugal and the Champions League with his club Real Madrid last year.

The Ballon d’Or is awarded to the best player applying his trade in Europe but is often considered the ultimate prize on a personal level for any footballer.