CSI: Miami actress Lisa Sheridan dead at 44

The cause of her death is unknown

American actress Lisa Sheridan, who starred in CSI: Miami has died aged 44.

Sheridan was found dead at her New Orleans apartment on Monday (February 25), her manager Mitch Clem confirmed. Her cause of death is currently unknown.

Clem told People magazine: “We all loved Lisa very much and are devastated by the loss we all feel.

“We are waiting for a coroner’s report on cause of death,” he said, adding: “The family has unequivocally confirmed that this is not a suicide. Any suggestion to the contrary is absolutely, 100 per cent unfounded.”

