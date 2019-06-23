“Dalaras Classics”: Concert by George Dalaras on Wednesday in Tirana

It is the second time he will be presenting his songs in Albania, where he gave a concert in Argyrokastro many years ago

George Dalaras was delighted to accept the honorary invitation for a concert in the Albanian capital, Tirana, which is under the auspices of the Municipality of Tirana and the Greek Embassy in Tirana.

The concert will also feature excerpts from the “Deserted Villages” of musician Dassos Kourti, who lives and works in Greece.

The program also includes songs from George Dalaras’ collaborations with great Greek composers, folks songs and ballads of the Mediterranean.

Giorgos Dalaras will share the stage with Aspasia Stratigou.