Daughter of the Vladimir Putin’s Press Secretary boasted of her stunning figure (SEXY PHOTOS)

Elizaveta Peskova is a talented girl: the daughter of the Press Secretary for the President of Russia draws well, dances and speaks five languages.

Heir of the Press Secretary for the President of Russia surprised Instagram fans with unexpected angle.

Blonde Elizaveta Peskova – the eldest daughter of the president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov – one of the most popular Russian girls on Instagram. Microblog of 18-year-old representative of the “golden youth” is filled with pictures, that show Elizaveta in glamorous outfits and beautiful interiors. The day before she revealed a picture, that shows her stunning figure in evening dress. A shot was particularly impressive because of its unusual angle: photographer captured Lisa’s back.

In the picture Lisa dressed in a short bodice and a long skirt with a breathtaking evening train. Tight-fitting outfit emphasized every curve of her figure. She got tons of compliments for her perfect shape: “Beauty”, “This is the view”, “Great dress, really suits you”, – wrote her subscribers.

Though heir of Dmitry Peskov spends much time in Paris (Liza’s mother and her younger brothers live in France), she spends the summer in Moscow, where her father and grandparents live. Daughter of the Press Secretary got several Universities under her belt: the young Elizaveta managed to study at a boarding school in Normandy, at prestigious school in Paris and at the Institute of Asian and African countries in Moscow. Having left a Russian university, where she entered at her father’s insistence, she returned this fall to the capital of France, to her mother and younger brother, and entered the business school. Now Elizaveta Peskova studies marketing and Oriental languages. She knows five languages – English, French, Turkish, Arabic and Chinese.

Elizaveta grew up in a family of diplomats: both her grandfathers – Sergey Peskov, Vladimir Solotsinsky as once her father, Dmitry Peskov, worked abroad. Not surprisingly, she began to learn foreign languages practically from the cradle. In Paris she became a graduate of the prestigious school Ecole des Roches. Heiress of Peskov draws well, and teachers strongly advised her to apply at an art school – Ecole du Louvre. However, Dmitry Peskov dreamed that his daughter returned to Russia and received a classical education at home. Lisa moved to Moscow and entered the Institute of Asian and African countries. However, Lisa missed her mother and brothers, so she soon returned to France.

Recall, Dmitry Peskov and Catherine Solotsinskaya married in 1994, when Catherine was 18 years old. She fell in love with her future husband when she was just 14 and he was 23. The couple lived together until 2012, then parted, and Catherine moved to Paris. In August 2015, Dmitry Peskov married Olympic champion Tatiana Navka, the couple has a daughter, Nadezda.

